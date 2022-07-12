Daniel and Shannon Bennett in the kitchen Ten

Speaking with New Idea, Daniel shared his future plans after a well-deserved break.

“I’ve had this crazy dream, I’d love to do a cooking, outdoor, camping-esque show” explained Daniel.

“What I love the most is going to places and learning from people that know their niche and know their produce… Going to the source and learning from the people, that sounds really cool.”

“I've really been introduced to native ingredients” Daniel explained, “and I've found the direction I want to head in and it's really exciting.”

Daniel Lamble Ten

Looking back at his time in the competition, fireman Daniel acknowledges the many support systems he has back home.

“My family and my partner are obviously huge supporters” explained Daniel, “but I’ve got two other communities who have been pushing me massively.”

The support Daniel received from his rugby club and the fire and rescue service was unexpected, he admits, but “so bloody cool.”

“I did not expect the rally behind me from the fire-ies, it's incredible.”

Final Two: Billie and Sarah Ten

Daniel’s support from friends and loved ones is why the challenge to cook for family was one of his favourite moments throughout the competition.

“Having the chance to cook MasterChef food for our loved ones… it is incredible.”

Reminiscing on the challenge, Daniel explained that he had reached a point in the show that was repetitive, “you were just so tired and you are just constantly under the pump” but that cooking for loved ones was “the morale booster we all needed.”

Watch Below: Melissa Leong on Masterchef Australia winning Most Popular Reality Program at the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards

Whilst only just getting sent home from the competition, Daniel is ready to jump back in, explaining that he would “hands down” compete on MasterChef again if given the chance.

“I need a few weeks off to relax” laughs Daniel, but “the opportunities… the experience, it's incredible.”

“As stressful as it is, and as tough as it is… it's such a cool feeling.”

“Being pushed is something that we don't talk about enough… it's such an amazing feeling seeing what you can do under these circumstances.”

Billie is a favourite to win Masterchef 2022 Ten

Daniel was quick to look back on his squid dish in Tasmania as an example: “I don't know how I did that in twenty minutes but I did… how the bloody hell did that happen?”

When asked the million-dollar question, who will win tonight's MasterChef finale, Daniel acknowledged the skill and creativity of both Sarah and Billie but explained that “if I was a betting man I would put my money on Billie.”

“She is so damn talented and good at what she does, but she is so humble and she puts in so much work.”