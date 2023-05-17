Mere days into production, the new season of Dancing with the Stars has faced a major setback.
The all-star cast includes Laura Byrne, Charlie Albone, Paulini, Matt Preston, Sally Pearson, Pia Miranda, Virginia Gay, Christie Whelan Browne, Phil Burton, Emily Weir, James Magnussen, Mary Coustas, Gavin Wanganeen, and Issa Shultz.
But with filming pushed back, will these wannabe dancers loose their momentum?
WATCH NOW: Johnny Ruffo returns as special guest on Dancing with the Stars. Article continues after video.
Speaking with TV Tonight, a Seven spokesperson revealed that filming had ceased due to water damage at the Quay Centre at Sydney Olympic Park.
"Due to water damage at the venue over the weekend, filming on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars has been temporarily delayed."
Meet the cast of Dancing with the Stars 2023.
Channel Seven
This year marks the first season of Dancing with the Stars to film at the Quay Centre, with previous seasons filming in both Darling Harbour and Sydney's Moore Park precinct.
The news comes mere days after the filming of the new season began, presumably allowing enough time for our celebrity contestants to learn their first routine with their professional dance partners.
Judges Todd McKenney, Mark Wilson, Sharna Burgess and Craig Revel Horwood.
Channel Seven
We understand that the delay will provide the cast with a few more days to practice before taking to the dance floor and performing in front of judges Todd McKenney, Mark Wilson, Sharna Burgess, and Craig Revel Horwood.
Seven has confirmed that "production will resume" at some point later this week, presumably once the water damage is rectified.