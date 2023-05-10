The new season will start airing on July 1st. Channel Seven

Who is hosting the show?

Rumour has it that veteran television presenter Daryl Somers will return to host Dancing with the Stars on Channel Seven later this year.

According to insider sources you have spoken with The Daily Telegraph, the now 71-year-old wasn't a first choice for the network, who were keen on Dr. Chris Brown fronting the program.

But after a miscalculation on when the television vet and former I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! would be officially starting (July 1), network executives are reportedly looking to Daryl to step in.

Daryl and Sonia were the original show co hosts. Question is, will they both be returning? Channel Seven

Daryl co-helmed the original series almost 20 years ago in 2004 alongside Sonia Kruger who has since gone on to solo anchor other reality programs such as The Voice and Big Brother.

Speaking of Sonia, she has confirmed her return as a co-host, telling The Morning Show's Larry Edmur and Kylie Gillies that production was set to commence shortly.

"We start shooting very soon,' Sonia said, hinting that the new season will feature a number of exciting changes (including new judges).

"There’s a whole new crop of celebrities,' she added, 'it's not all celebrities."

"So these are people who have not done it before. They are all brand spanking new."

Who will take the crown this year? Channel Seven

Who has been cast on Dancing with the Stars Australia 2023?

According to insider sources who spoke with The Daily Telegraph in March, the show is reportedly struggling to cast celebrities to take part, with many contracted talent to the television station already confirming that they are ruling themselves out to appear on the show.

With a looming start production date, something tells us that Channel Seven will continue to keep mum about the 'celebrity cast' until the absolute last minute.

But, despite their best efforts, names of cast members contracted to compete have begun to leak.

You can view the full cast list here.

The original judging line up (L-R): Mark Wilson, Todd McKenney, Helen Richey and Paul Mercurio Getty

Who are the judges on Dancing with the Stars Australia 2023?

No judges have been confirmed to appear on the series at this time, however, if we turn back the clock, we suspect we may see veteran judges Todd McKenney, Helen Richey, and Paul Mercurio make an appearance.

However, given Paul Mercurio is now a Victorian Labour MP, we may also see the return of 2013 - 2015 judge Kym Johnson in his stead who has been spotted in meetings with Channel Seven executives.