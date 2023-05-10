Despite Channel Seven confirming that Dancing with the Stars would be making a triumphant return to the network on July 1st, it seems like the popular reality show has had a rocky start to production.

The 2023 series will be the second iteration of the show on the network, originally airing from 2004 - 2015 before losing broadcasting rights to Network 10 from 2019 - 2020 and then returning to Channel Seven from 2021 onwards.

WATCH NOW: Johnny Ruffo returns as a special guest on Dancing with the Stars. Article continues after video.