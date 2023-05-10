Despite Channel Seven confirming that Dancing with the Stars would be making a triumphant return to the network on July 1st, it seems like the popular reality show has had a rocky start to production.
The 2023 series will be the second iteration of the show on the network, originally airing from 2004 - 2015 before losing broadcasting rights to Network 10 from 2019 - 2020 and then returning to Channel Seven from 2021 onwards.
According to insider reports, the network was struggling to cast celebrities to take part, with many contracted talent to the television station already confirming that they had ruled themselves out to appear on the show.