The star-studded cast.

Interestingly, for the first time since the show's 2004 premiere, there is no 'top earner' amongst the cast.

According to Woman's Day, the 14 celebs are being paid the exact same amount, "just under $50 000" for their appearance.

Our sister publication's source revealed that "The cast all rehearsed and trained as if they were going to the finale."

This is in consideration of the fact that the show was filmed in a shorter period of time, from May 15 to June 1.

The source also continued: "They all put in the same amount of time, so they were all paid for five weeks of their time."

“It was a one-price-fits-all of just under $50,000 each.”