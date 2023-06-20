The 2023 season of Dancing with the Stars Australia premiered on Sunday June 18, where a selected flock of Australian celebrities took to the dance floor in hopes of winning the prized mirrorball trophy.
Competing for their chosen charities (and the winning title), stars from a variety of different fields will converge on stage for the ultimate musical showdown. As a test of rhythm, tenacity, performance ability, and endurance, fans can't wait to see who will take the top dancing spot.
With the likes of Olympian Sally Pearson, Home & Away's Emily Weir, Australian Idol's Paulini and food journalist Matt Preston step, ball-changing in front of judges Todd McKenney, Mark Wilson, Sharna Burgess, and Craig Revel Horwood, the ballroom glitz and glamour is imminent.
Considering this, questions regarding the contestants' pay cheques have arisen.
Interestingly, for the first time since the show's 2004 premiere, there is no 'top earner' amongst the cast.
According to Woman's Day, the 14 celebs are being paid the exact same amount, "just under $50 000" for their appearance.
Our sister publication's source revealed that "The cast all rehearsed and trained as if they were going to the finale."
This is in consideration of the fact that the show was filmed in a shorter period of time, from May 15 to June 1.
The source also continued: "They all put in the same amount of time, so they were all paid for five weeks of their time."
“It was a one-price-fits-all of just under $50,000 each.”