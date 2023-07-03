Seven

Both placed in the bottom two, Matt Preston and former AFL star Gavin Wanganeen were set to dance off to decide who would be sent home later in the evening.

Much to the surprise of the judges, Matt called his night early with an announcement of his forfeit.

"I've loved everything about this but my ankle is cooked," he said.

"I can't dance again tonight. So what I want to do is to concede and give the win to Gavin and to Megan who did brilliantly today."

The 61-year-old revealed that, during his first rehearsal, he had injured a tendon in his ankle.

In conversation with TV Week, the ex-MasterChef judge also admitted he was initially worried about this early injury.

"My immediate reaction was, 'Oh, I can't do it now,'" he told New Idea's sister publication.

After the episode aired, he also took to Instagram to share his gratitude for the experience.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me and @jessraffa.dancefit on @dancingau We made friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. You can’t ask for more than that really 🕺💃."