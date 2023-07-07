Meet the celebrities competiting for the crown on Dancing with the Stars 2023. Seven

Flocking to Sportsbet, Dancing with the Stars viewers have placed their bets as to who they think will win this season.

Currently in number one place, with odds of 1.33 is Home and Away actress Emily Weir.

This queen of the bay (and the dancefloor) has been dazzling the judges with her dancing displays, and from what she has shown us so far, is set to continue cha-cha-ing her way to the top of the competition.

Emily Weir is a fan favourite to win. Seven/Instagram

Following significantly behind is Human Nature vocalist Phil Burton with odds listed at 4.00, with Australian Idol powerhouse performer Paulini following up even further behind with odds at 7.50.

The remaining contestants all trail even further behind fan favourite Emily with odds ranging from 10.00 all the way to 101.00 for former AFL player Gavin Wanganeen to win.

RELATED || MasterChef judge reflects on di**ish behaviour

So far, one star has left the competition - former MasterChef judge Matt Preston who was forced to withdraw after injuring his ankle.