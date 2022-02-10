14 stars will hit the dance floor for a chance to win the trophy. Seven

Among those in the cast list is former Bachelorette Angie Kent, actress Bridie Carter, breakfast TV show host Kylie Gillies, entertainer Courtney Act and singer Ricki-Lee.

Joining them on the dance floor is weatherman Sam Mac, actors Cameron Daddo and Rob Mills, model and TV presenter Kris Smith.

Former AFL stars David Rodan and Anthony Koutoufides will also take to the stage this year, along with actress Olympia Valance and music artist Deni Hines.

Daryl and Sonia will return as hosts for the 2022 season. Seven

After weeks of intensive training, this season’s dancers will face the judgment of returning panel Todd McKenney, Helen Richey, Paul Mercurio and Mark Wilson.

From recent trailers we can already tell the stars will be put through their paces, with season 14 champ David Rodan sharing his concerns over returning to the dancefloor years after his 2014 stint.

"It was a long time ago, I'm a little bit older now," he said in a trailer, before another clip was shown of him shaking off his nerves before a performance.

Who will impress the judges and ultimately, win the competition? Seven

In the short clip, entertainer Courtney Act fell to the floor after a difficult flip, while The Morning Show co-host Kylie Gillies also struggled through a complicated lift with her dance partner.

Meanwhile, Ricki-Lee announced she will be "hanging from the roof" during a performance, and later said she was "excited" before hitting the stage.

Several short clips of the performances were also shown, and if they're anything like what we saw in the previous season, we can expect mind-blowing moves ahead.

Dancing With The Stars: All Stars Premieres Sunday, 20 February on Channel 7 and 7plus.