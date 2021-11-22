The full cast of Dancing With The Stars: All Stars 2022. Seven

In the short clip, entertainer Courtney Act fell to the floor after a difficult flip, while The Morning Show co-host Kylie Gillies also struggled through a complicated lift with her dance partner.

Meanwhile, Ricki-Lee announced she will be "hanging from the roof" during a performance, and later said she was "excited" before hitting the stage.

During the trailer, season 14 champ David Rodan shared his concerns over returning to the dancefloor years after his 2014 stint.

"It was a long time ago, I'm a little bit older now," he said, before another clip was shown of him shaking off his nerves before a performance.

Kylie joins several other season favourites in the battle to win the mirror ball trophy. Instagram

Several short clips of the performances were also shown, and if they're anything like what we saw in the previous season, we can expect mind-blowing moves ahead.

Judge Todd McKenney also spoke of the epic talent and said: "The highest quality of dancers we have had on any series."

Returning Dancing With The Stars series winners include TV personality Grant Denyer, actress Bridie Carter, AFL player Anthony Koutoufides, actress Olympia Valance, reality TV star Angie Kent and actor and entertainer Rob Mills.

This season's wildcard entrants are Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac, model and TV presenter Kris Smith, music artist Deni Hines and actor Cameron Daddo.