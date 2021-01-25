Weeks after their shock split, Dan MacPherson and Zoe Ventoura have publicly reunited (pictured with son Austin). Backgrid

The couple, who are notoriously private, took to Instagram last month to post a matching photo and caption to announce the sad news.

“With the greatest respect for each other, Dan and I have separated,” former Packed To The Rafters star Zoe wrote.

“Together, we will continue wholeheartedly to raise our beautiful boy Austin. He is, and will forever be, our greatest priority.

“We ask for your respect and will be making no further comment.”

Both Dan and Zoe have separately shared photos on social media of themselves spending time with Austin. Instagram

In December the celebrity couple called it quits after five years of marriage. Getty

Former Neighbours star Daniel shared an identical caption with Zoe’s name in place of his own.

Zoe and Dan are both infamously hush hush about their personal life and although their first child, Austin, was born in December 2019, it wasn’t until May 2020 they officially confirmed his birth via a spokesperson.

The couple met and fell in love on the set of Channel Seven drama Wild Boys in 2011.

They secretly tied the knot in Noosa – the same place the actor proposed - four years later and had recently moved back to Australia from LA.

