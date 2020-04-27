The couple were spotted carrying a baby. Matrix

After being based in Los Angeles, Zoë told WHO magazine late last year that it was “amazing” for the pair to return home and settle down.

“We’ve been based overseas for a while but we move around so much for work that I’m back here a lot,” Zoë said.

The married couple have always been notoriously private about their personal life, with the Home and Away actress telling the publication that they prefer to keep these details private.

“[In] terms of my privacy, it’s something I have been very protective about from the start,” the actress told WHO last August.

“It’s just always felt like it needs to be protected as much as possible to keep a sense of normalcy.”

Dan has expressed his desire to be a dad in the past. Matrix

Meanwhile, the Strike Back star has previously been open about his desire to become a father, telling OK! magazine in 2018: “It’s certainly in the future for us. I can’t wait to be a dad!”

Before their recent return to Australia, Dan admitted that he and Zoë were frequently living apart due to work commitments – and that this had hampered their ability to start a family.

“We’re going to start by trying to be in the same hemisphere which apparently helps,” Dan jokingly told The Daily Telegraph in 2019.

