Instagram

But you don't have to be an A-lister to enjoy the five-star hotel and all its glamorous trappings.

That's right, us mere mortals can get amongst it too! My partner and I were recently lucky enough to spend a whirlwind 24-hours at Crown Towers Sydney and it was the most relaxing and indulgent staycation of my life. So, here are my top tips to living your best A-list life...

The high-octane opulence of Crown Towers is a much welcome injection of A-list glamour to Sydney. Crown Towers

Food, glorious food

With 11 restaurants and bars within the establishment to choose from, when it comes to eating out there's something for everyone.

For lunch, we headed to their authentic Italian haunt a'Mare Restaurant and were instantly transported back to memories of dining on the Sardinian coastline in a pre-COVID world.

Chef and Restauranteur Alessandro Pavoni's menu offers seasonal Italian delights including a super creamy burrata, a melt-in-your-mouth pumpkin-filled casoncelli with burnt butter and hazelnut and a classic trofie pasta with a basil, macadamia and pinenut pesto made by hand with a mortar and pestle right in front of you!

There's something so entertaining about watching your food be prepared before your eyes - dinner and a show without even having to go the the theatre.

It would be criminal of me not to mention their homemade gelato fior di latte which you absolutely must order for dessert. It's like eating a fluffy milk cloud with your choice of toppings - naturally I opted for chocolate nibs and chocolate sauce to boot.

For a pre-dinner drink, we grabbed a stunning ornate booth at their buzzing cocktail bar Teahouse and sipped on one of their delicious bespoke tea-infused cocktails.

Every getaway needs a special dinner date and our meal at Silks was exactly that! When I wasn't marvelling at the sweeping harbour views, the traditional Cantonese cuisine had me salivating. We tucked into their pork spring rolls, vegetarian sung choi bao, duck pancakes and the signature crispy noodles.

Having a moment with my duck pancakes during dinner at Silks. Supplied

Eat, sleep, pamper, repeat

After so much decadent indulgence, the Crown Towers' rooftop pool was the perfect place to unwind.

It's pretty spectacular floating in the water as you take in the pristine Sydney skyline and of course marvel at the 275m tower of power looking down at you.

The buzzing rooftop pool is the place to be seen. Supplied

With attentive bar staff aplenty, you can sip on an Aperol, kick back on your lounger and blend in with the influencers.

After such a jam-packed day of pretending to be an A-lister, it was time for some robe life in our hotel suite.

For the past 21 months, my partner and I have been dreaming of a baby-free night away together and finally the moment to catch up on our sleep had come!

While I would happily catch some uninterrupted zeds just about anywhere, their modern suites, complete with jaw-dropping harbour views, a spacious bathroom with an enormous bathtub, a well-appointed living room and a cosy king-size bed will do me juuuust fine for my sleep odyssey.

If you need me, I'll be napping in my robe. Supplied

Sweet suites: Home for the night. Crown Towers

Time for an A-list glow up

Being a mum to a high-energy toddler is without a doubt the best job in the world. But keeping up with the whirlwind that is my daughter isn't always easy.

So during my 24-hour great escape from mum life, I made sure to book myself the ultimate pamper session at the Crown Spa.

And what better treatment for a sleep-deprived mama to have than a Skin Caviar Essential Facial?

The luxurious express Skin Caviar Essential Facial provides rich hydration, essential nutrients and nourishment to give your skin increased firmness, tone and texture.

Not only that, but my therapist also treated me to a massage! Facial and a massage - win win. You know your treatment is good when you're just about to fall asleep because you're so relaxed.

After 24-hours my double life is over and it's time to return to reality. A little bit glowier and a lot more refreshed.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.