Cricut recommends to New Idea readers keen to give their brand new smart cutting machine a whirl to start simple at first.

"We recommend projects such as vinyl, decals, labelling, specialised water bottles, cards, etc."

"This can easily be done using printable stickers, vinyl, [and] card materials."

Cricut also has numerous guides (available on demand and in real-time) available online for beginners, designed to help you develop the skills to create with confidence

So how can you best dip your toes into the cool, crafting waters? Why not try these four simple projects:

Personalised journal with stickers

Personalised water bottle

Pantry Labels

DIY Bespoke cards

So you've gotten comfortable crafting with your Cricut machine?

Need help deciding which Cricut machine is right for you? Click here.