Can you make money selling Cricut projects?

Yes!

Whether you are selling to your family and friends, through word of mouth, or via social media - it's easier than ever to offload your craft for a profit.

If you are serious about setting up a Cricut business, we would recommend setting up an online store, social media accounts for your "brand" and investing in some online advertising to better market your crafting business.

Where you can sell your Cricut projects:

Craft fairs and local markets

Social Media

Shopify

Etsy

How do I start selling Cricut projects?

First things first, you'll need to apply for an Australian Business Number (ABN) and register your business with the Australian government.

This will help identify your business to others when ordering and invoicing. You can apply for your free ABN here.

Then, you'll need to narrow down your Cricut craft niche to a handful of items you know you can nail and start creating!

We recommend to buy your materials in bulk to cut production costs (and increase your profit).

What can I make with my Cricut machine to make money?

It is important to note that if you use images found in the Cricut Image Library in a product you've created and intend to sell, you might be breaching the Cricut Angel Policy.

When listing your creations for sale you need to note the following:

You MUST include a copyright notice with your projects

You CANNOT just sell individual images

You CANNOT use licensed content eg Disney or Marvel

You can only sell up to 10,000 individual items to sell using Cricut images

It is also good to be mindful of the copyright restrictions surrounding any images that you do not personally own, e.g. images or designs you just found on the web.

Always check the licensing requirements of any images or designs you may wish to use in the Cricut products you have created and intend to sell.

What are the most profitable Cricut business ideas?

If you're looking to turn your crafting into a lucrative side hustle, it's worth considering investing your energy into creating products in the below categories to maximise your success.