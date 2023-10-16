Cricut

How does a Cricut machine work?

So you are keen to get crafting with your new Cricut machine - but how do you actually get started?

It's simple! You can choose to either design your idea from scratch or find inspiration in the Cricut design library. To gain access to the Cricut design library simply download the Cricut Design Space app on either Google Play or on the App Store.

Once you have personalised your design in the app (think size, colours, font, effects, and more) to your liking, just send it through to your Cricut machine to be cut precisely in the dimensions, and on the material of your choosing.

Last but not least, it's time to assemble your design!

What are the different types of Cricuts?

Cricut Joy

Smart, compact, and easy to use, the Cricut Joy is perfect for those time or space-poor, or wanting to craft and create on the go.

For those new to crafting, the Cricut Joy range is designed with first-time users in mind and is less than half the size of the Cricut Explore and Cricut Maker.

The cut width is 4.5" wide, compared to 11.5" on both the Cricut Explore and Cricut Maker.

But for those looking for a wider cutting area, the newly launched Cricut Joy Extra can cut up to 8.5" wide.

Cricut Explore

The Cricut Explore range provides both precision and flexibility when it comes to undertaking some DIY of your own and is perfect for those looking to create anything from custom t-shirts to stickers, to greeting cards and party decor.

Cricut Maker

The crème de la crème of the Cricut range, the Cricut Maker works with over 300 different materials (including the tough stuff such as matboard, leather, and balsa wood), is two times faster, has ten times the power and offers the widest range of tool add ons for cutting, scoring, writing and adding decorative effects.

How much does a Cricut cost?

The cost of your Cricut machine will differ depending on which machine you decide to purchase.

Prices for the Cricut Joy currently retail for an average price point of $278, whilst purchasing a Cricut Explore will set you back anywhere between $399 and $488 on average.

The Cricut Maker currently retails for approximately $650 whilst the recently launched Cricut Joy Extra is available to purchase for an average price of $429 in a starter bundle.

Where can I buy a Cricut?

In Australia, Cricut smart-cutting machines (and related accessories to help you on your crafting journey) are available to purchase from major retailers including Big W, Domayne, and Spotlight.

