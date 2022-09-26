Vases
A popular choice that is found on coffee tables aplenty are vases. They come in various shapes, sizes and colours, making them a great way to add texture and height to your table. Plus, it’ll prompt you to buy yourself some fresh flowers - a *must* in our books.
Add height with a tall and slim vase or choose one with a natural organic finish for a rustic touch.
Below are our picks of vases to add to your coffee table:
Inka vase in nutmeg, $139.95 at Hardtofind
Avriel tall vase, $49 at Aura Home
Candles
A no-brainer and deserves a permanent spot on your coffee table is none other than a scented candle. Scents are magical in their own right, being linked so close to memory…light your favourite sweet vanilla scent and be reminded of your last beach vacay.
Apart from choosing a scent, finding a candle that is housed in a sleek jar will mean it will not only make your home smell irresistible, but it will also double as home decor (lit or not).
Below are our top candle picks for your coffee table:
Glasshouse Fragrances A Tahaa Affair Devotion soy candle, $54.95 at THE ICONIC
Maison Balzac La Plage candle, $69 at Adore Beauty
Books
Books, specifically coffee table books, are a great seasonal piece of decor. Lay them flat to use as a base for your coffee table masterpiece, or leave them open on your favourite page to effortlessly invite conversation.
Swap your ‘winter landscapes’ coffee table book with some of these warm additions…
Capri Dolce Vita, $195.50 at THE ICONIC
Country Style Gardens In Australia, $59.99 at Hardtofind
Trays
A tray will act as a foundation for all your prized coffee table decor pieces. If you have a rectangular coffee table, opt for a circular tray in the middle to break up the lines. Or, find a tray with handles that you can easily move when you need the entire coffee table come family games night.
Below are our top picks:
Salt & Pepper Parker round bar tray with handles, $59.95 (usually $99.95) at Myer
Hyams sand resin breakfast tray, $164 at Hardtofind
Trinkets
The finishing touch of finishing touches are trinkets. These are the small injections of personality that you can sneak into your home decorating picks. Perhaps it’s something you’ve picked up on holiday, or it’s a small figurine that reminds you of someone special, the choices are endless.
Here are our top picks:
Adairs Merri green short layered candle holder, $17.99 (usually $29.99) at Adairs
Home Republic Romulus white stretching statue, $17.99 (usually $29.99) at Adairs
Looking for more home decor inspo? Check out our Cosy Home collection, here.
Lead photo: Nic Gossage / @aremediasyndication.com.au