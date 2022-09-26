Vases

A popular choice that is found on coffee tables aplenty are vases. They come in various shapes, sizes and colours, making them a great way to add texture and height to your table. Plus, it’ll prompt you to buy yourself some fresh flowers - a *must* in our books.

Add height with a tall and slim vase or choose one with a natural organic finish for a rustic touch.

Below are our picks of vases to add to your coffee table:

Inka vase in nutmeg, $139.95 at Hardtofind

Avriel tall vase, $49 at Aura Home

Candles

A no-brainer and deserves a permanent spot on your coffee table is none other than a scented candle. Scents are magical in their own right, being linked so close to memory…light your favourite sweet vanilla scent and be reminded of your last beach vacay.

Apart from choosing a scent, finding a candle that is housed in a sleek jar will mean it will not only make your home smell irresistible, but it will also double as home decor (lit or not).

Below are our top candle picks for your coffee table:

Glasshouse Fragrances A Tahaa Affair Devotion soy candle, $54.95 at THE ICONIC

Maison Balzac La Plage candle, $69 at Adore Beauty

Books

Books, specifically coffee table books, are a great seasonal piece of decor. Lay them flat to use as a base for your coffee table masterpiece, or leave them open on your favourite page to effortlessly invite conversation.

Swap your ‘winter landscapes’ coffee table book with some of these warm additions…

Capri Dolce Vita, $195.50 at THE ICONIC

Country Style Gardens In Australia, $59.99 at Hardtofind

Trays

A tray will act as a foundation for all your prized coffee table decor pieces. If you have a rectangular coffee table, opt for a circular tray in the middle to break up the lines. Or, find a tray with handles that you can easily move when you need the entire coffee table come family games night.

Below are our top picks:

Salt & Pepper Parker round bar tray with handles, $59.95 (usually $99.95) at Myer

Hyams sand resin breakfast tray, $164 at Hardtofind

Trinkets

The finishing touch of finishing touches are trinkets. These are the small injections of personality that you can sneak into your home decorating picks. Perhaps it’s something you’ve picked up on holiday, or it’s a small figurine that reminds you of someone special, the choices are endless.

Here are our top picks:

Adairs Merri green short layered candle holder, $17.99 (usually $29.99) at Adairs

Home Republic Romulus white stretching statue, $17.99 (usually $29.99) at Adairs

Lead photo: Nic Gossage / @aremediasyndication.com.au