METHOD

1 Grease a 21cm x 28cm dish (14-cup capacity). Line base and sides with plastic wrap, overhanging sides by 5cm.

2 To make watermelon jelly, process watermelon flesh in batches until smooth. Strain through a fine sieve. Discard pulp. Rinse strainer. Line with two layers of muslin. Strain juice into a jug.

New Idea Food/ Supplied

3 Place 1½ cups of the juice into a saucepan with sugar. Stir over a medium heat until dissolved. Don’t boil. Sprinkle over gelatine. Remove from heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Stir in remaining juice. Pour into prepared dish. Refrigerate until set.

4 Grease a 20cm x 30cm lamington pan. Line base and sides with baking paper, extending paper 3cm above pan edges. Make cake mix according to packet directions. Pour into prepared pan.





RELATED VIDEO: Lemon Raspberry Trifle (recipe continues below)

5 Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for about 20 minutes, or until firm. Stand for 5 minutes. Turn out onto a wire rack to cool. Cut half the cake into 3cm squares. Place in a bowl. Sprinkle with rum. Reserve remaining cake for another use.

6 To assemble, cut jelly into 3cm cubes. Place half in a trifle dish (9-cup capacity). Top with soaked cake, berries and custard, then remaining jelly and whipped cream. Decorate with praline.

TIP Cook 1 cup caster sugar in a saucepan over a low heat, without stirring, until starting to dissolve. Stir once. Cook, swirling pan, until deep golden. Add 1 cup pistachios. Stir. Pour on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Stand until set. Break into shards.

Want more trifle recipes? Check out the links below!

Red Velvet Raspberry Trifle

Raspberry Mango Crumble Trifle

Creamy banoffee trifle

Epic Raspberry Trifle with Meringue Top

Golden Gaytime Trifle

Cheesecake Trifle with Fresh Strawberry Jelly