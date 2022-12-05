Sign up for free postal delivery Getty

2 Find the lowest price – without doing anything

Want to know if you’re truly getting the lowest price for an item online? Simply download the Honey app which automatically alerts you on whether you can get the same item cheaper elsewhere. The best thing about this app is you don’t need to spend long hours shopping around. Head to joinhoney.com for more info.

3 Set up alerts for price drops

There’s still time to take advantage of sales to get the best price on the gifts you want to buy. Write down your list and set up Google shopping alerts to track the prices, so you can immediately know if an item goes on sale.

4 Use coupons

Scan websites such as RetailMeNot to find where you might get 10 to 20 per cent off, as well as information on free delivery for big brands like Cotton On and Big W. If you want a reminder, simply sign up to their newsletter at retailmenot.com.

5 Check your wallet

Finder recently reported that about a third of people have received a gift card and haven’t put it to use, so now is the time to check your purse or wallet! Prefer cash? You can sell your unwanted gift cards online at voucha.com.au.

6 Clear clutter for cash

One person’s trash is another’s treasure. Now is the time to list unwanted goods on Facebook Marketplace, Ebay or Gumtree to make some extra cash for Christmas. Raid the cupboards and the garage for old clothes, toys, CDs and records.

7 Don’t be tempted by ‘buy now, pay later’ services

So you’ve seen something you love but don’t have the cash to buy it right now. While it might be tempting to use buy now, pay later services, they may spell the beginning of a debt spiral. According to an ASIC report, 21 per cent of buy now, pay later consumers missed repayments, and over half of all buy now, pay later users made multiple purchases using the service.

Have a wonderful Christmas!