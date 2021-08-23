Hugh Sheridan (left), Poppy Montogomery (centre) and Darren McMullen (right) are set to star in Christmas on the Farm Getty

According to the press release, the film follows Aussie author Clementine Jones (Poppy Montgomery), who tries to pass off her late mother’s journals about life on a Queensland farm as her own – and the book is snapped up by a fancy book publisher.

However, “Clementine” is actually New York socialite Emmy Jones and when the publishers want to experience an authentic “Clementine Christmas” in Australia, she is forced to rope in her Aussie cousin to David (Sheridan) and his husband Miles (Brown) to help her trick them.

WATCH: The stars of Bump reveal how to have "the talk" with teenagers

Stan also announced it is kicking off production on teen series Bad Behaviour, based on book by Australian writer Rebecca Starford.

The streaming giant describes the series as an “emotionally and physically intense glimpse into the lives of teenage girls at the wilderness campus of an exclusive girls’ boarding school.”

According to Stan the series will explore “latent and emerging sexuality, ritualistic rites, intense friendships, shifting loyalties and a ruthless struggle for power”.

Bump will be back for season two and three as well as spin-off Year Of. Stan

Following the success of teen drama Bump, seasons two and three are in the works as well as high school spin off, Year Of.

Also greenlit is criminal drama Ironside, which tells the true story of the Australian Federal Police and FBI's development and use of the encrypted ANOM app to track and trap international criminal.

“Original content is central to Stan’s growth strategy and today’s announcement reflects our commitment to deliver world-class local productions,” said Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie.

“We’re thrilled our new slate of originals will feature a who’s who of Australian and international actors and creatives. These local productions are being made in collaboration with some of the world’s biggest studios and we look forward to adding these Australian productions to Stan’s already unrivalled lineup of originals.”