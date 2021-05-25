Darren loved working on the talent show. Instagram

While the 39-year-old admits he would have loved to take on the hosting gig once more, particularly after COVID put a dampener on the “live atmosphere” of last season, he’s been keeping pretty busy with other projects – namely Doctor Doctor.

Playing Wes, a dad whose wife, Kassie (played by Zoe Ventoura) tragically dies, wasn’t as somber as it sounds.

“It's a little tough [to get into the right headspace] on a drama that leans more heavy into the comedy side of things. There is a real jovial and fun atmosphere on set, so you just have to take yourself away from that,” he explains.

“I've never been one for kind of replacing situations; some people picture their dead dog or a family member but I don’t do that. In that moment she [Zoe] is my wife and she is dying.”

It was all smiles in between filming emotional scenes. Instagram

Another drama TV fans were hoping to see more of Darren on was the SeaChange reboot.

But, after wrapping season one there’s been no word of a continuation, particularly given the unfortunate timing of COVID last year.

“I think we were very, very close to going again, but it was an expensive show to make, it was a location shoot and it did come at a time when COVID was kind of happening. I think it was just a series of unfortunate events.

“It was brilliant I wish we could have done it again.”

As for what’s next for the star, he’s keen to keep working in all aspects of the industry whether it be hosting or acting.

“Hope fully more acting, hopefully more hosting, maybe radio and podcasts, I need to keep busy.”