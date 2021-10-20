Cowra Tourism joked that they could erect 'The Big Chris' Cowra Tourism

In a welcome surprise to locals, it seems the campaign worked perfectly, with Chris reposting the video to his Instagram on Tuesday morning while accepting the town's gracious invite.

“Big love to all the folks in Cowra for this amazing campaign, warmed my heart and made me smile!” Chris said in his post.

“I’m off shooting a film overseas soon but upon return next year, I’m comin in hot!”

“Like many regional towns around Australia, Cowra has suffered from a lack of tourism due to COVID-19 pandemic. So when things open up be sure to check out all the amazing places Australia has to offer!”

Cowra Tourism couldn't contain their excitement over the welcome news, writing on Instagram, “We’re simply lost for words. Thank you to the Cowra community and all our supporters for getting behind this campaign!”

“A big thanks to Chris Hemsworth as well for being a good sport. WE CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU IN BEAUTIFUL COWRA!”

Cowra Tourism manager Glenn Daley added that they were in "disbelief" over the Avengers star accepting the invitation.

"I was actually out in the paddock doing some farm stuff, and the assistant manager called and said 'we've got him'!" he told ABC News.

As for what activities Glenn has planned for their red carpet arrival, he said, "We'll definitely take him out to dinner [and] have a couple of beers with him.

"I'd love to take him out onto (Wyangala) dam where he can have a surf.

"I'm sure the phrase "Chris-tastic" will be making it into the Cowra language."