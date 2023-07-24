Chloe (left) and Paris (right) have formed an unlikely friendship with their 12 year age gap. Getty

“Olivia was a big part of Paris’ childhood, and she knows her dad would’ve done the same thing, and reached out to Chloe, if he was still alive, ”The source continues. There’s no denying Michael worshiped the ground Olivia walked on.

Paris Jackson at her Father's memorial service held at Staples Center on July 7, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Getty

He cosied up to her at an event celebrating 25 years of Motown in 1983, then had her appear in the star-studded 1989 music video for his song ‘Liberian Girl’. The film clip also saw ONJ reuniting with John Travolta for the first time since Grease.

Our source says Paris and her brothers Prince, 26, and 21-year-old Bigi (formerly known as Blanket) loved the movie growing up, and Michael often threw them Grease-themed parties.

“Thanks to Michael, Olivia’s music was played throughout their childhoods,” says the source.

Chloe and John Easterling attended the Olivia Newton-John Wellness Walk and Research Run on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia Getty

“Helping Chloe began as a ‘pay it forward’ project, but instead, Paris has found a genuine friend."

There might be a 12-year age gap between them, but they’ve gone through very similar circumstances.

"What started out as Paris checking in on her every week, has turned into a close bond.”