Chezzi's fans promptly shared their messages of excitement in the comments section.

"And looking beautiful," one remarked.

"Sending lots of love!!" penned Seven's Melissa Doyle.

"Aww looking stunning. And one proud dad in the back there," a third noted.

Though this isn't Chezzi's first pregnancy, she has had her fair share of health struggles over the past few months.

Not only was she bed-ridden with Hyperemesis Gravidarum but Chezzi also had to endure bouts of vertigo and was left with bruises after taking a few tumbles.

“Haven’t felt quite normal for months now. Crying, laughing then crying again.. hormones are in full swing. Swollen cankles coming along nicely,” she wrote on Instagram when she hit the 25 week mark.

“Suffering from a bit of random vertigo from time to time.. Not to mention the copious amounts of anti-vomit medications and treatments I’m having to get me to the finish line..”

“It’s a real mess... and a long way from being over. But, NEVER have I EVER been so happy & content. I just have such a profound acknowledgement of love right now. Is that even a thing? I just feel happy. And loved. And happy.. Not even cankles can make me cranky..”

Chezzi and Grant, who first met working on the set of Sunrise over a decade ago, also share daughters Scout, eight and Sailor, four and love family life.

Speaking to WHO shortly after the I'm A Celeb finale, Grant gushed about his wife and how strong and resilient she's been throughout the tough third pregnancy.

"It was a troublesome pregnancy for her but she's a powerhouse and she lives with the fact that we know the outcome is going to be spectacular so she can power through it so I'm in awe of her strength."