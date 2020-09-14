Now happily married, Chezzi and Grant Denyer hated each other when they first met. Getty

Meanwhile, Grant thought Chezzi was even “more annoying” because he saw her as trying to tell him how to do his job.

However, things took a turn when Grant and Chezzi one day inadvertently brushed hands and he felt a jolt of chemistry.

“There was a moment, there was a spark, there was an explosion inside of me and I was like ‘whoa!’ and the game changed, and my world stopped and love just flooded in”.

He added: “I was like, I felt this tingle from head to toe come over me. I realised I cannot live without this woman and I need her in my life forever.”

The couple share two daughters: Sailor, eight, and Scout, four, and have another child on the way. Instagram

But their romance wasn’t all smooth sailing after that point. Throwing a spanner in the works was the fact Chezzi was married and Grant was in a relationship at the time.

Trying to keep things under wraps, Grant and Chezzi went to extreme lengths to hide their secret tryst.

“We were scared of it because it was very powerful feeling, I had not experienced that before,” Chezzi revealed.

Grant added: “It felt naughty, it felt wrong but it felt oh so right. Colleagues started to cotton on, rumours started to spread and you had paparazzi waiting outside your apartment. I was trying to sneak in and out to see you. You were wearing wigs.”

Grant and Chezzi married in 2009 and last year celebrated their 10-year anniversary by renewing their vows. Instagram

They spilled that Chezzi almost lost her job due to the ordeal as the network assumed she was leaking the stories to the press in order to destroy Grant’s relationship.

Despite the drama at the beginning, Chezzi and Grant’s love for one another prevailed and the couple eventually wed in 2009.

Since then, they’ve welcomed two beautiful daughters, Sailor, eight and Scout, four, and have another bundle of joy on the way.