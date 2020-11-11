Chezzi Denyer (pictured with daughters Sailor and Scout) shared a candid update of the reality of pregnancy. Instagram

Alongside an image of her daughters Scout, five, and Sailor, nine, Chezzi also shared some of the less fun aspects of her pregnancy so far.

“Haven’t felt quite normal for months now. Crying, laughing then crying again.. hormones are in full swing. Swollen cankles coming along nicely,” she wrote.

“Suffering from a bit of random vertigo from time to time.. Not to mention the copious amounts of anti-vomit medications and treatments I’m having to get me to the finish line..”

Alongside an image of her bruises, Chezzi revealed she had "fallen over several times". Instagram

Chezzi added that it was tough being pregnant while the family were also renovating their home, but she also appreciated the positives.

“It’s a real mess... and a long way from being over. But, NEVER have I EVER been so happy & content,” Chezzi explained.

“I just have such a profound acknowledgement of love right now. Is that even a thing? I just feel happy. And loved. And happy.. Not even cankles can make me cranky.. #25weekspregnant.”

Chezzi and Grant will soon be adding to their family of four. Instagram

In August, Chezzi and Grant publicly announced they were expecting their third child, who is due in March next year.

"We have some exciting news..... coming 1 March 2021," the couple captioned a video which contained their daughters Sailor and Scout announcing their mum is pregnant. Too cute!