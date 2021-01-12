Chezzi explained her reasoning by stating, "He is very shy. He is a germaphobe. He can’t eat most things. He can’t even change nappies”.

In the same interview, Chezzi also deemed her husband to be very "sensitive" and "emotional". And we certainly saw this side to Grant when the race-car driver spoke candidly of his alcohol problem with recent jungle leaver Mel Buttle.

When asked about the emotional chat, Chezzi had nothing but praise for her husband.

Chezzi confessed she thinks Grant is the "worst candidate to go into the jungle". Network 10

“I really liked it,” Chezzi said, "It is something that we have spoke about a number of times, but I really felt the penny dropped when he was talking to Mel during that conversation.”

During the honest discussion, Grant confessed his abusive relationship with alcohol has been a five-year battle.

"I'd never put two and two together,” the Family Feud host started. “And I've been asking myself this question for, far out, five years? Do I have a problem? And I think the answer is, I do."

Grant confessed he has a drinking problem on I'm A Celeb. Network Ten

Grant went on to admit that it was his time in the jungle that led him to discover where his problems stem from.

"I think I've only just realised from coming in here that I drink to lessen anxiety," the host admitted. "Which I didn't really realise I had until I saw the pattern of fear coming into here and the anticipation of a new gig".

Although Chez was happy with how this raw conversation turned out, the producer admitted she is nervous about other things her husband might reveal to his camp-mates.

The Denyer family is expecting the arrival of a new bub this year. Instagram

“I am a little bit nervous because I don’t know what he will say,” Chez confessed.

And her fears may not be unwarranted as Grant continues to reveal very x-rated secrets involving the couple’s married life.

Just last week, the race-car driver confessed he has tried to “sleep-shag” his wife.

“I initiate sex in my sleep and I don’t know that I’m doing it,” Grant told an understandably perplexed camp.

His fellow camp-mates, however, saw the funny side to the entertainer’s brazen confession, and Grant continues to provide the jungle with some much-needed laughs as Chezzi watches on proudly, albeit worriedly.