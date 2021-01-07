Her decision came after intruder and Real Housewives of Melbourne star Pettifleur Berenger spotted a snake close to the campsite.

Mel’s phobia of snakes becoming too much for the comedian to handle.

The comedian has left the jungle for good. Ten

“I have a proper phobia of snakes,” Mel told the camera after the incident. “It’s very strong. “This plays into where I got on holiday. I almost didn’t take a comedy tour to India because of it. It’s everything.

Having a snake in such close proximity seemed to be the last straw for Mel, who has been having a tough time acclimatising to jungle life.

“I just don’t know how I could possibly go to sleep or go to the toilet or go and get my washing… here,” the emotional star admitted.

The comedian’s fellow campmates didn’t take the news of Mel’s departure too well.

It was a tearful goodbye for the celebrities. Ten

Tears were shed as Mel shared her news.

“I have to tell you something,” Mel started. “I have a huge phobia of snakes. It’s not just a fear, I have a massive phobia and it’s a really bad, bad phobia. I’m not even afraid they’re going to bite me, it’s not that, it’s the image of them, even a photo of them.

“I wanted to try and come here and see how well I would go and then today with Pettifleur, I have been losing my mind all day,” she said. “I feel like sh*t doing this, but I have to go unfortunately.”

But even as she bid her emotional farewells, the comedian still managed to crack one last joke.

“I know I’m going to regret it,” the 38-year-old said, “but I can always go on Bachelor In Paradise.”