It’s also estimated Woolworths customers will purchase 180 tonnes of Cooked Aussie Tiger Prawns this Easter week, with 110 tonnes sold on Good Friday alone.

Tim Dudding, Woolworths Commercial Director for Seafood, said: “We know value is important to our customers each time they shop with us, and rock lobster continues to be one of our most popular seafood products during major holidays like Christmas and Easter.

“Our team has been working closely with suppliers all across the country to ensure customers can enjoy quality lobster and seafood as part of their Easter spread, all at a competitive price.”

Coles is also expecting to sell more than 350 tonnes of seafood – including 130,000kg of salmon and more than 200,000kg of banana prawns.

“With Easter just over a week away, we are ready for a massive week of seafood sales with customers expected to buy more than 200% of fresh seafood compared to any other week of the year,” Coles General Manager for Bakery, Deli and Seafood, Andy Mossop said.

“We’re delighted to be able to make great quality and responsibly sourced Australian seafood like WA Rock Lobsters more affordable so our customers can treat themselves over the long weekend.”

What’s more, Aldi Australia’s shopping expert Kylie Warnke said they too will be offering specials on seafood.

“If you’re hosting friends or family for Easter this year, ALDI has you covered with our delicious range of quality seafood at the best possible value,” she said.

“With fresh and frozen options available there is something for every dish and every budget, from fresh fish fillets, salt and pepper squid or decadent prawn, scallop and lobster bisque pots.”