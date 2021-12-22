Coles is selling WA Cooked Rock Lobsters for $22. Coles

That's not all, as the supermarket giant has also cut prices off other seafood items, including Black Tiger Prawns, Raw Banana Prawns, Large Black Tiger Prawns, and Ocean Tiger Prawns.

"With Christmas just a few days away, we are gearing up for the biggest week of the year for seafood sales with customers buying over 70% more seafood in December compared to an average month," Coles General Manager for Bakery, Deli and Seafood, Andy Mossop said.

"We are delighted to be able to make great quality and responsibly sourced Australian seafood like WA Rock Lobsters more affordable so more Australians can treat themselves this Christmas Day."

Woolworths has also cut prices on its WA Rock Lobsters. Coles

Woolworths has also cut its WA Rock Lobsters to $22, down from $27 each, and is available in supermarkets across the country from Wednesday.

The luxury seafood is expected to sell out, with the supermarket chain expecting customers to buy more than 100 tonnes of the lobsters across the three weeks of Christmas, compared to 70 tonnes last year.

"WA rock lobsters were one of our most popular products during last year’s Christmas season and we saw incredible demand," Woolworths commercial director Meat & Seafood Tim Dudding said.