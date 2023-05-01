ALDI Heated Clothes Airer ALDI

Flying off the shelves in past seasons, the $60 laundry item recently re-entered ALDI stores on April 29.

Loved internationally, the hot ticket item has received stellar reviews.

"I brought this last month for my daughter as she was struggling to get her clothes dry in an older house. She is very happy with the airer. It's very reasonable to use and dries her washing very quickly. It also warms an otherwise damp bedroom," one reviewer wrote.

"Had a smaller one previously not much heat this is bigger and hotter despite not using a lot of electricity," another wrote.

It is important to note that the item has received other mixed feedback saying, clothing is best dried when laid flat across the drying tubes and it works better for one person, as opposed to a family.

With primarily 5-star ratings, it's safe to say it has been a hit in many households.

The popular item also folds up for easy storage.