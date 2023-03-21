Infused with nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and ginger, Aldi’s Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur seriously tastes like a liquid hot cross bun and can be enjoyed on its own over ice, with a dash of soda water or with ginger ale and a slice of orange.
This is the second time Aldi’s released the Hot Cross Bun Gin; the supermarket released it last year for a limited time over Easter and it was a smash-hit.
Spirits and Beer Buying Director for Aldi, Paul Handley, said of the Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur’s return:
“Infused with all the delicious flavours of a hot cross bun, this rich and fruity gin liqueur is a great twist on a classic festive favourite and the perfect way to spice up your Easter festivities.”
“Like hot cross buns though, it’s not sticking around forever so eager customers should pick up their bottle soon,” he continued.