They also are hormone free and are available in the fridge section of your closest Aldi.
The German grocery chain is known for selling out popular products and as these are only here for the festive season, we advise you add them to the trolley during your next trip to the store.
Whilst being $5.99, they are a bit on the pricier side for nuggets, but at this time of year it's worth spending that bit extra for a) the convivence and b) the cute, festive shape!
Aldi doesn't stop at just christmas-tree-shaped-nuggets when it comes to providing the festive spirit, with a whole Festive Selection range being available in stores now, the other items that might take your fancy include:
- DANISH BLUE SALAMI - Handcrafted with black peppercorns, shiraz from Mudgee and blue cheese from Denmark
- BACON WRAPPED CHICKEN BREASTS - Deliciously oven baked chicken wrapped in bacon and stuffed with basil pesto and Danish feta
- TURKEY MINI KIEV BALLS - Choose from either Cranberry and Bacon or Bourbon Spiced
Happy Christmas feasting!