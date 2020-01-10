During the episode, the pair were seen washing up together in camp.

Then before the couple went to bed for the night, Charlotte went to Ryan's bed and said she had wanted to kiss him while she was washing up earlier in the episode.

"I told you about the surprise. I was going to give you a kiss!" she said.

And the feeling was mutual, as Ryan replied: "I was going to kiss you by the basin!"

Channel 10

When everyone had gone to bed, Ryan woke up and made a bit of noise.

Charlotte was also awake and said: "You're smashing things around!"

Ryan then walked over to Charlotte's bed and gave her three kisses on the lips before saying "done" and walking back to his bed.

Not long after, Charlotte decided to make a move and walked over to his bed and hopped onto the mattress with the MAFS star.

They then snuggled, and presumably fell asleep together, as the cameras then cut out leaving fans guessing.