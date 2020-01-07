Ryan Gallagher admits to having massive crush on Charlotte Crosby Ten

"I have a crush on her, massive one," the 31-year-old told comedian Tanya Hennessy, 34.

"You're meant to be together," Tanya told him. She added that he needs to be "more direct".

He added that the scenario reminded him of his previous TV relationship with Davina Rankin, 27, who he was paired with in 2018 on Nine's Married At First Sight, but he was left with pie on his face when she cheated on him with Dean Wells, 42.

"I didn't like her. I just felt like an idiot because I didn't see it coming," he said.

Ryan and Charlotte getting cosy in the jungle Ten

Ryan added: "I need to learn to talk to girls properly if I like them, which I have lost over the years. I feel like I'm in Year Two, does she like me? Who knows."

Hoping to play Cupid, Tanya told Charlotte about her conversation with Ryan.

"He is so nice, nice to everyone, looking out for people. He is a good looking lad and I fancy him, but I don't want it to be a big thing and all that pressure," Charlotte told Tanya.

"'I think I've got to make the first move for independent women."

But she added that she won't be doing any "open mouthed kissing".

Watch this space!

