"I wore this lovely dress, my hair and makeup was all done and I looked in the mirror and thought I felt like I fitted in.

"I uploaded a photo the next day and just men were going in on it. Saying, 'Pete Burns! Disgusting! Michael Jackson.' I get called Michael Jackson all the time. People are just ruthless."

Charlotte been open about having a nose job and two breast enlargement surgeries. She has also had her lips done and Botox.

Comedian Tanya also opened up about the trolling she receives about her weight.

"People troll me all the time because I have put on a lot of weight," Tanya told Charlotte as they lounged together on the beds.

"I have had to deal with trolling a lot in my life," she said.

"I uploaded this photo and this chick just wrote, 'I am so embarrassed for you. You are so fat now. You used to be smaller, now you are embarrassingly big. I have had a hate page about me."

Meanwhile, a romance is blossoming in the African jungle between single reality TV stars Ryan Gallagher of Married At First Sight fame and Charlotte of the UK's Geordie Shore.

During Tuesday night's episode on Ten, Ryan admitted to his fellow castmates that he had a "massive crush" on the Brit.

"I have a crush on her, massive one," the 31-year-old told comedian Tanya Hennessy, 34.

"You're meant to be together," Tanya told him. She added that he needs to be "more direct".