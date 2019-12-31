Prince George and Princess Charlotte seemingly delighted royal fans as they walked from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church for the Christmas Day service. Getty

The Duke of Cambridge apparently wanted to ensure that his two eldest children weren’t overwhelmed, but as it turns out, the walk couldn’t have gone any better.

Charlotte and George seemingly stole the show as they joined their parents and made the walk in front of the huge crowds of wellwishers, who gathered to catch a glimpse of the royals.

Charlotte, who was dressed in a delightful double-breasted green coat, made quite the impression, and was even captured doing a cute curtsey for the Queen as she departed.

Now, it has been revealed the sprightly youngsters were given a “dress rehearsal” by their father, Prince William, ahead of the annual outing. Getty

At one point the four-year-old appeared delighted to receive an inflatable flamingo from a woman, who had travelled from Long Sutton in Lincolnshire to give the gift to the child.

Gemma Clark, 39, who gave the flamingo to Charlotte, told Express the toy was called Felicity, but added Charlotte could name her whatever she liked.

Wills took George, six, and Charlotte, four, to the 16th Century church ahead of time to familiarise them with its layout and explain about formalities. Getty

She went on to say that George and Charlotte were "brilliant" and that they both hugged her.

"It made my day. I’ve never seen the royal family, ever,” Gemma gushed.

"This is my first time at Sandringham and I would love to do it again.”