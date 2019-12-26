The siblings participated in the royal family’s annual walk to church services in the English countryside of Norfolk.
George and Charlotte joined other members of the royal family including grandpa Prince Charles, Camilla, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice as they attended the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Little Princess Charlotte was snapped sporting a dark green coat by Amaia. While George wore a navy blazer and a blue sweater and collared shirt. Both outfits coordinated adorably with the Duke and and Duchess of Cambridge.
Brother Prince Louis was noticeably absent from the event. The one-year-old stayed back with his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo at the family’s nearby home of Anmer Hall.