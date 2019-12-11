Meghan previously penned an article in her now-defunct blog The Tig, in which she stated what she then considers to be the perfect gift for a boyfriend or husband. Getty

She revealed that it's better to buy something that he will “enjoy”, rather than simply purchasing something practical that he will need.

“It’s easy to grab another t-shirt for your man - but you’ll likely steal it for PJs anyway,” Meghan wrote.

“Instead, give him something creative that he’ll actually enjoy like these little gems!”

Meghan then provided suggestions of gifts to buy husbands or boyfriends, which included colourful socks, a radio turntable, a pocket projector for displaying photos and a wash bag.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are breaking with tradition this year and won't spend the festive period at Sandringham with the rest of the royals, including the Queen.

In a statement from the Palace, it was revealed they, along with six-month-old son, Archie, will instead spend Christmas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” the statement read.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria.

“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” the message stated.