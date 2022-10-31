These hornbags will be back on Australian screens soon! Getty

Kath and Kim

It’s been a hot minute since our favourite foxy ladies have graced our screens, but audiences across the country are being blessed with a two-part anniversary special later this year to celebrate 20 years of perhaps Australia’s most beloved show.

There’s nothing more heartland than Kath and Kim and we are pumping hot with anticipation to return back to Fountain Lakes.

Magda Szubanski recently teased fans with what to expect from the upcoming special. More on that one can be found here.

My Kitchen Rules

The beloved cooking show will be returning, albeit with a twist, featuring well-known social media chefs in what will be the ultimate state-by-state showdown. It is expected that celebrity chefs and seasoned television veterans Manu Fieldel, Curtis Stone, and Colin Fassnidge will return.

SAS Australia

This year's recruits will be going to where no highly paid personalities have gone before *drum roll please*.....

The new season of SAS Australia is set to be the most extreme yet for its celebrity recruits, who, in a series first, will be taken through a gruelling selection course in the Middle East.

Controversial Chief Instructor Ant Middleton will also be returning, much to the dismay of recruits and entertainment of viewers watching at home.

Farmer Wants A Wife

Natalie Gruzlewski will return as the host of a brand new season of Farmer Wants a Wife. Audiences are in for a treat, with Nat expected to take a trip down memory lane with visits to the biggest success stories (and your fav couples) from the show in recent years.

Three returning and one brand new international yet to be confirmed judge! Getty

The Voice

The Voice Australia will also be making a comeback for 2023 with a surprise new INTERNATIONAL juggernaut coach to replace departing judge Keith Urban. The new judge will join Australian Idol alums Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian, as well as Rita Ora aka the new Mrs. Taika Waititi.

According to sources at The Daily Mail, the likes of Alicia Keys, Bebe Rexha, Gwen Stefani, and Christina Aguilera are among the names being considered.

New

Australian Idol

In a major win for the network, Australian Idol has been given a new lease on life with a brand new season set to premiere (again) in 2023.

The star-making series that first aired from 2003 to 2009 has confirmed radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands, megastar Harry Connick Jr, “All About That Bass” singer Megan Trainor, and ARIA award-winning artist Amy Shark will be joining the judging panel.

Original host, Marcia Hines will also join the panel to provide her expertise as a guest judge.

At the Channel 7 upfronts event earlier this week, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Seven West Media James Warburton said that it “just felt right” to bring the show back, in what he is sure will “hit a chord” with audiences.

Million Dollar Island

Introducing the show where friendship is worth a literal fortune. One hundred ordinary Australians will be shipped to a remote location with only each other for support. This pre-taped reality program hosted by SAS Australia's Ant Middleton is sure to be a hit with audiences, especially lovers of Network 10’s Survivor.

Contestants will have a metaphorical target on their backs and a physical target on their wrists, in the form of a bracelet. Eliminating a contestant forces them to surrender their bracelet.

“What you’re going to see is 100 contestants on this island for a period of five weeks, challenging against each other for bracelets ... they start off with a $10,000 wristband on and then they accumulate them over time by winning [and also] losing them... through challenges,” Middleton explained to The Morning Show.

“But they can leave at any time as well. It’s five weeks long so if I decide to leave then who do I give my wristband to? I might have three of them. I might be worth $30,000 and I might give them to [just one contestant]”.

Rebecca Gibney and Tina Arena are household names. Getty

This Is Your Life

The acclaimed documentary and reality series will return to regularly scheduled programming with two brand new episodes featuring celebrity guests Tina Area and Rebecca Gibney - we can’t wait!

Blow Up

In what is sure to be a big family hit, this new show will “blow your mind” (literally).

Hosted by acclaimed actor Stephen Curry and comedian Becky Lucas, alongside resident balloon expert Chris Adamo and a host of celebrity guest judges, Blow Up Australia will see the nation’s greatest balloon artists, decorators, and twisters go head-to-head across a variety of challenges to turn ordinary balloons into extraordinary works of art.

“Blow Up Australia is a celebration of artistry, skill, design, and unbridled imagination,” co-host Stephen Curry said.

I’m so incredibly excited to be embarking on this bonkers adventure with Becky and these exceptionally talented artists, which is sure to remind me once again of my distinct lack of any discernible skills whatsoever.

Rest assured, this is not ‘balloon animals and pirate swords’ – this is a full-scale, high-art balloon sculpture. These artists are the Thoroughbreds of the Inflatable Arts.”

This one is clearly aimed at fans of Nine's Lego Masters.

The Logies

The TV Week Logies have a new home!

Australian television's night of nights has made the move from Channel 9 to competitor Channel 7, expected to air in June next year.

South by SouthWest

Heading out of North America for the first time ever, SXSW is coming to Sydney. The harbour city will play host to a collision of creativity and culture, arts and entertainment.

Finer details have not yet been released, but Seven has signed on as the official broadcast partner for the world-leading event….exciting!

2023 Fifa Women's World Cup

In a major global sporting event, the quadrennial international women’s football championship will screen exclusively on Channel 7 from July 20th - August 20th 2023.

The 1% Club

This popular British game show has proven itself a global hit and we are excited to see an Australian version hit our screens.

Helmed by the ever-hilarious Jim Jeffries, audiences at home will be able to play along and find out just how smart they really are.

We Interrupt This Broadcast

This brand new sketch comedy series will star seasoned comedy veteran Christie Whelan Brown alongside other established and emerging comedians. Ushering in a new generation of talent, audiences can expect impressions on everyone from King Charles III to Abbie Chatfield.

Kate Richie is returning to Australian screens. Getty

The Claremont Murders

The brand new drama event based on one of Western Australia’s most notorious crimes and Australia’s biggest manhunt will be headed by Australian entertainment royalty Erik Thompson and Kate Richie in what Seven Network Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross said would be a “major television event for 2023”.

The veteran stars of Home and Away and Packed To The Rafters will join Ryan Johnson (Doctor Doctor), Catherine VănDavies (The Twelve), Aaron Glenane (Shantaram), and Laura Gordon (Undertow) in the Screentime-produced series. Andrea Demetriades (Janet King), Craig Hall (Boy directed by Taika Waititi), and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (Puberty Blues) round out the cast, along with Tasma Walton (Mystery Road), Joel Jackson (Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door), Tom O’Sullivan (Alien: Covenant) and Dalip Sondhi (Frayed). Their roles are, as yet, unknown.

“This is a two-part mini-series that has been years in the making — I first spoke to Screentime about this series three or four years ago,” Mr. Ross told The West Australian.

“It was one of Australia’s biggest manhunts; one of Australia’s longest unsolved crimes.

“We have a great cast for this, and it is dealt with very sensitively. It is a fascinating story.”

2023 can't come soon enough!