These hornbags will be making a return to our screens VERY soon... Getty

The two-part special will also showcase a slice of their lives today, with never before seen moments and appearances from some very familiar faces and a special guest or two, including the late cricketer Shane Warne.

“The behind-the-scenes stuff with Shane is just going to break people’s hearts but it is also going to confirm what a dead-set legend he was,” she said.

Among rumored guest appearances are Eric Bana, Rove McManus, Geoffrey Rush, and The Wiggles, all of whom starred in at least one episode of the original sitcom run.

Executive Producer of the show Rick McKenna said that it was “fascinating” and “delightful” to see the love the comedy still had over the past 20 years.

“It was great fun getting the team back together, plenty of laughs all around, which we look forward to sharing very soon”.

Seven Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming Angus Ross said it was “an honour” to reunite Kath and Kim with their legion of “adoring fans”.

“From high couture to youtube, Kath and Kim have had an immeasurable impact on the world”.

Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life will premiere on Channel 7 later this year.