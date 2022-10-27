A source confirmed to Megan Pustetto from So Dramatic! That there will be “no celebrities, just influencers”.

After Channel Seven announced the show’s new romantic twist at their Upfronts event on Tuesday, a number of people took to social media to share their opinions.

“Ugh, I love Big Brother but this has really made me question if I'm going to watch it. There are too many ‘love’ shows, just put strangers in a house and make a show from that,” one person wrote.

“If I want to watch a show about a group of singles hooking up then that's what Married, at First Sight, is for,” another added, while a third said, “Big Brother really needs to go back to the old Big Brother!”

“Really Big Brother!? Make them build parts of the house each week and the worst room has to do cooking challenges for elimination and you’ve got all reality shows covered!” someone else shared.

“Well that's just great now Big Brother has stuffed the show right up this time,” a different user remarked. “Can't stop shaking my head. Why do we need 20 shows of singles hooking up? It's madness. Big mistake.”

However, others admitted they were “so excited” for the new season and can’t wait to watch it.

“I’d rather have BB on our screens than off it, so I’m happy!” 2022 housemate Aleisha Campbell commented.

In recent years the show has seen a massive overhaul, returning to Australian screens after an eight-year absence in 2020 with a revised format that saw an emphasis on competition and gameplay, with housemates made to compete in challenges for power and safety before voting each other out of the house.

In 2021, there was a celebrity season that saw 12 housemates compete for a $100,000 charity prize followed by another season that year that saw new housemates compete against returning housemates dubbed “Big Brother Royalty”.

It remains to be seen if this new format will be ratings hit, but trainwreck or not we cannot wait to see who our housemates will be, and the drama that is sure to ensure!