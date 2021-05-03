Chandler with baby Grace in their matching khaki uniforms. Instagram

The khaki uniform was gifted to Grace to mark the special milestone of her turning one month.

"To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo," Bindi shared to Instagram.

"We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals."

Bindi also shared the sweet moment of her smiling with Grace. Instagram

The first-time mum also shared a photo of her holding Grace over the weekend, with both her and her daughter sporting matching grins.

"Grace’s beautiful smile," she penned.

The new parents are always sharing proud updates on Grace. Instagram

Both Bindi and Chandler have been constantly sharing updates of their daughter, with Bindi also making a "note of gratitude" for her husband, as he embraces fatherhood.

"A note of gratitude for this incredible man that I get to call my husband. Grace and I are beyond blessed to have him in our lives," Bindi wrote.

"His strength, love and kindness are the greatest gifts in the world @chandlerpowell," she added.

The couple welcomed their first child together on March 25, which was the same day they tied the knot back in 2020.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," Bindi penned on Instagram