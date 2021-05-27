Celebrity MasterChefAustralia is officially happening! The news broke this week via Channel Ten that a star-studded edition of the reality cooking show was returning to our screens in 2021.
With the announcement coming just days ago, the first celeb taking to the kitchen has already, accidentally, been revealed.
WATCH: Tommy Little tricked into revealing he's on Celebrity MasterChef
The reveal was a huge slip of the tongue brought on by a cheeky prank by the Fifi, Fev & Nick show on Fox FM.
Speaking on the radio show this morning Tommy Little accidentally confirmed he’d be joining the show after Brendon Fevola pretended to have signed on, too.
“We announced that this morning at 7 o’clock, and I’ll be on it, and the only reason I did it is because I saw your name on there,” Brendan told the comedian. “So we’ll be going head to head brother.”
Tommy was hesitant to reveal the truth.
Clearly surprised by this revelation, Tommy hesitantly responded: “I’ve been told I’m not allowed to talk about it yet. Did you really announce it this morning?”
Egging the lie on the AFL turned radio start confirmed before Tommy relaxed and said: ““Obviously I’m going to win if I’m up against you. Are we actually allowed to talk about it yet because I was told I’m not allowed to talk about it?”
Tommy is a regular on The Sunday Project.
The Sunday Projecthost was then alerted to the fact he’d been fooled – yikes! – before he told the radio hosts he was about to go into a lift and hung up.
Uh-oh!
According to the initial announcement for Celebrity MasterChef, the show has confirmed “a legendary sports person, an Aussie icon, and a famous actor are ready to don a MasterChef apron”.