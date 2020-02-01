Lisa Wilkinson has broken down on The Project after watching James Blunt's new music video which features his terminally ill father. Channel 10

The 60-year-old says that watching the clip reminded her of her own dad who passed away 30 years ago. Supplied

She continued: :”I lost my dad 30 years ago in May, and these words are so moving.”



Lisa has taken to social media on several occasions to pay tribute to her late father.



On November 21, 2019, Wilkinson shared a touching tribute to her late dad on what would have been his 98th birthday.

“When someone you love so unconditionally, so completely, and who loves you right back in a way you know no other man ever will passes away, not only does your heart break, but your sense of meaning does too.



“All the stories we tell ourselves, all the comforting clichés, disintegrate in the face of complete and permanent loss.”



Lisa went on to describe exactly what his loss did to her.

Lisa pays tribute to her dad on social media each year. Supplied

“When my beautiful dad, Ray Wilkinson, passed away almost 30 years ago, I thought my world had ended,” she wrote.



“Over time I realised it hadn’t, and of course I’ve been so blessed by the men I now have in my life, including the two wonderful grandsons dad never met…but on what would have been his 98th birthday, this is the beautiful face, these are kind eyes, and the overwhelming memory I hold of my dad’s purest of souls that I carry with me every day.”