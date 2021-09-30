MAFS expert Mel Schilling has said she's not a fan of a celeb MAFS. Channel Nine

She also suggested it would be an "unfair match" as one of the parties would know more about the other, so she doesn't think it would work.

Mel did, however, suggest she'd be keen to bring back former contestants for a second chance at love, like season four and five's John Robertson and season six and seven's Elizabeth Sobinoff.

While John was one of the only couples to commit to his bride, Melissa Walsh, at the end of the show's fifth season, the pair didn't last too long on the outside.

Returning contestant John Robertson found love with Melissa Walsh, only for the pair to sadly split on the outside. Channel Nine

“It has been a very difficult decision and it makes us both very sad to say we have decided to no longer continue as a couple," John and Melissa said in a joint statement at the time.

"We still have the utmost respect for each other but have found significant differences in our lives and expectations in relationships."

As for Elizabeth's return - she fell head over heels for Sebastian Guilhaus. The loved up couple dated for 14 months before eventually calling it quits.

Returning contestant Liz fell head over heels for Seb, where the pair dated for 14 months. Instagram

In January, Seb spoke candidly about how uprooting from Adelaide to Sydney to be with Liz was an isolating experience.

Despite the heartbreak, the reality star has since found love with his new girlfriend, Ania.

So that takes him out of the running for any potential MAFS All Star seasons. But perhaps other alum would be interested in returning?

