Guy Sebastian (right) didn't like his X Factor co-star Iggy Azalea (left). Channel Seven

Guy Sebastian versus Iggy Azalea

As a coach on The Voice for the past two seasons, Guy Sebastian is no stranger to controversy thanks to speaking his mind. But it was when he was part of a different reality TV show – The X Factor’s eighth season – that his candid comments really whipped up a media storm.

The Standing with You singer had beef with his X Factor co-star Iggy Azalea and accused her of unprofessional behaviour on-set, including being late, which caused him to miss his son’s first school performance.

“She made us all wait for like three hours, and rocks up [on set] and has an attitude,” Guy complained to the Kyle & Jackie O show.

“I didn't like Iggy, I was pretty open with that. She was awful to me.”

Later, Iggy took to Twitter to rant about Guy, calling him a “liar” and accusing him of fabricating drama for ratings.

Martha Kalifatidis (right) called Sunrise's Kochie (left) a "bully" after he accused her of elbowing him at the Logies. Channel Seven/ Instagram

Sunrise’s Kochie versus Married At First Sight’s Martha

It was the most unlikely feud in Australian celebrity history when Sunrise host David “Kochie” Koch took aim at Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis after the 2019 TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Appearing on Sunrise the morning after TV’s night of nights, the veteran TV personality accused the reality TV star of “elbowing” him out of the way on red carpet as she attempted to get in front of photographers.

"I've still got bruises in the ribs from the Married At First Sight woman who elbowed me on the way through on the red carpet!" Kochie complained to his Sunrise co-hosts.

Martha hit back calling the breakfast TV presenters “bullies” in a lengthy rebuttal on her Instagram page.

“You have single-handedly incited online hate towards me. Just when I had built myself back up after the tumultuous time on MAFS, you brought it all crashing down,” she wrote.

“Kochie, you are a father, yet you felt it necessary to shame me on TV. You felt it was OK to criticise me, call me short and turn what may have been an accidental bump on the arm into something scandalous. You’re the bullies.”

Kyle Sandilands (centre) had a long-running feud with Rove McManus (left), which also extended to bad blood with Dave Hughes (right) Getty

Kyle Sandilands versus Rove McManus and Dave Hughes

No one has ever accused shock jock Kyle Sandilands of not being able to hold a grudge!

The radio announcer and TV host Rove McManus infamously were embroiled in a 15-year bitter feud, which appears to have first kicked off when the comedian joked about Kyle’s then-girlfriend Tamara Jaber’s music career.

“The newspapers started caning her and lying, saying I was the only person playing it... Rove jumped on the bandwagon and started to have a go,” Kyle explained to The Daily Telegraph in 2011.

The pair made up briefly in 2006 after the death of Rove’s wife Belinda Emmett, with Rove offering an apology to Kyle – but the truce didn’t last long.

“Two weeks later he was an a***hole to me and Tamara on his TV show... Everyone thinks he's cookies and cream when he's a little pr**k...he's a little a***hole.”

Both Rove and Kyle exchanged barbs for years and the feud even extended to reach Rove’s Rove Live co-star Dave Hughes. In one infamous radio rant, Kyle took a savage swipe at Dave.

"I don't care if I go to jail for three months, that guy needs a punch in the throat. Simple,” he raged.

Finally in 2019, Rove appeared on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O show and the duo put an end to their war, revealing they were ready to “sort out their differences.”

Earlier this year, Dean Wells unleashed on Lee Elliott and Georgia Love. Channel Nine/ Instagram

Dean Wells versus Georgia Love and Lee Elliott

The clash of the reality TV stars that no one saw coming! In 2020, controversial Married At First Sight star Dean Wells unleashed on The Bachelorette’s Georgia Love and Lee Elliott.

After Dean was revealed as a cast member on Dancing With The Stars in January, Lee slammed the announcement calling Dean an “intolerable, sexist, chauvinistic bigot.”

Months later, throwback photos of Lee and Georgia taken at the Melbourne Cup were posted on Instagram and Dean came out swinging against the couple.

“Since when did we start celebrating an industry that kills hundred of innocent animals every year and exploits thousands of problem gamblers?” he wrote.

“Just so the likes of Georgia Love and Lee Elliott can get paid to drink booze, wear novelty hats and gossip about each other's vapid lives?”

In response, Georgia called the comment a “weird flex” and Dean hit back and insisted it was actually Lee who was “weird” for describing him as a misogynist despite them never having met.