Kelly Preston died from breast cancer in July. Getty

Kelly Preston

After privately battling breast cancer for two years, American actress and wife of John Travolta, Kelly Preston, was reported dead at 57 in July.



"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," a family representative told People magazine.



"She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched.”

Trailblazer Helen Reddy left this world in September aged 78. Getty

Helen Reddy

In September, the world lost a trailblazer. Helen Reddy, an Australian-born singer and actress whose song I Am Woman became the anthem of the 1970s feminist movement, died 78 after a period of ill health following a struggle with dementia.

Jaimi Kenny (pictured left, with mum Lisa Curry) tragically died at just 33 after a "long-term illness" Instagram

Jaimi Kenny

Sporting legends Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny have announced the death of their daughter, Jaimi Curry Kenny, whose life was tragically cut short aged 33 in September.

While Jaimi’s family opted not to publicly reveal the exact cause of her death, only noting she had endured a “long-term illness”, they were understandably devastated by the loss.

In a tragic accident, Naya Rivera died from an accidental drowning. Getty

Naya Rivera

When the four-year-old son of Glee star Naya Rivera was found alone at Lake Piru near Los Angeles in July after the pair went boating, the outlook looked grim for the actress.

Five days after the 33-year-old actress vanished without a trace, Naya’s friends and family’s worst fears were realised when her body was recovered and it was determined that she died due to an accidental drowning.

Jerry Stiller (pictured right, with son Ben) passed away aged 92 from natural causes. Getty

Jerry Stiller

Jerry Stiller, known for his roles in Seinfeld and The King of Queens, died of natural causes in May. He was 92.

His son, comedian Ben Stiller announced his death on social media, writing: "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed.”

Kenny Rogers, aged 81, also died from natural causes. Getty

Kenny Rogers

Iconic country and pop singer Kenny Rogers, famous for his hit The Gambler, passed away in March from natural causes under hospice care aged 81.

A heartbreaking helicopter crash meant the end for basketball star Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianni. Getty

Kobe Bryant

In a tragic accident that shocked sporting fans around the globe, basketballer Kobe Bryant, 41, was killed along with eight others when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Calabasas, California in January.

Tragically, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was among the other passengers killed in the crash.

After secretly battling cancer, Chadwick Boseman's death was a shock to fans. Getty

Chadwick Boseman

Another celebrity who chose to keep his serious health battle private, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died aged 43 in August, with his wife and family by his side. He had been secretly battling colon cancer for four years.

Kirk Douglas made it to 103 before passing away. Getty

Kirk Douglas

After a stellar innings (he was 103), Hollywood golden age icon Kirk Douglas passed away of natural causes in February. Following his death, actor Michael Douglas paid tribute to his father, and credited him with a “life well lived”.

Tom Long sadly died in January from encephalitis. Channel Nine

Tom Long

Australian actor Tom Long, who was famous for his roles on SeaChange and The Dish, sadly died in January. He had long been battling cancer after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The actor had been in remission for five months before his death but died of encephalitis at 51.