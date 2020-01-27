Kobe and daughter, Gianna. Getty

The authorities went on to decline requests to identify the victims pending identification by the coroner and notification of their family members.

Wreckage of the crashed helicopter that was carrying former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Getty

Fire trucks gather outside the scene of the crash in Calabasas in California. Getty

Bryant was travelling to the Mamba Sports Academy with his daughter for her basketball game. Gianna was expected to play in the game and Bryant was expected to coach.

"Individuals that saw the aircraft said it was coming down at a fairly significant rate of speed and impacted the ground on the hillside," Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Tony Imbrenda told reporters.

Fans pay their respects to the basketball legend in Los Angeles. Getty

The five-time NBA champion was widely considered one of the greatest players in the game's history.

Bryant entered the NBA league straight out of high school where he spent his entire career as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA also released a statement, saying it was “devastated” by Byrant’s death.

“Words cannot express his impact on our Players, the NBA and the game of basketball,” the league said.

“This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are quite simply broken.

“We send love and prayers out to his wife Vanessa and the entire family.”