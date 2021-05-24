Michelle Bridges pocketed close to $50,000. Nine

As the biggest drawcards, celebrity trainer Michelle Bridges and radio star Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli were this season’s top earners, reportedly netting close to $50,000 each. The Veronicas Lisa and Jess Origliasso are believed to have raked in a combined $60,000.

On the next tier down, singer Anthony Callea and comedian Ross Noble clocked in at $30,000 as did The Block judge Shaynna Blaze, who’s already been at the centre of some behind-the-scenes drama.

“During filming, a few well-placed industry insiders had leaked that a feud erupted during production, but it was strongly denied by Shaynna at an event this week,” the source revealed.

Meanwhile, Ninja Warrior star Olivia Vivian was quite candid in her assessment of her co-stars.

“[Olivia said] the egos of some of the other contestants dwarfed Ninja’s Mount Midoriyama!”

In a report by New Idea last October, some of the “bigger personalities” on the show which includes Michelle Bridges, Shaynna Blaze, Anthony Callea, The Veronicas and Martha Kalifatidis butted heads with each other – and producers were rubbing their hands in glee over the drama that was being captured on camera.

“There’s more than a few divas in the mix and some interesting alliances are starting to form,” the on-set insider revealed at the time.

“Get ready for fireworks.”

