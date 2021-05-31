"I don’t think I’m smart enough to put on and carry on with an act," Martha said. Channel Nine

"I do also think that some of them were trying to portray…" the influencer began, before hesitating. She continued: "Just trying to be a little bit more professional because we are filming a TV show.

"Whereas for me I’m the same all the time, whether we’re filming or not, I can only just be one person. I don’t think I’m smart enough to put on and carry on with an act," Martha said.

Conversation then turned to the Celeb Apprentice star's close friends The Veronica's as Kyle questioned why the sisters aren't too happy with their edit.

At Kyle's confusion, Martha defended her friends, saying that she can "understand their frustration" as they worked so hard and not everything was being shown.

She went on to give the example of The Veronica's organising a 'Welcome to Country' during the bus tour challenge that was eventually cut out of the show.

Rather than portraying this on screen, viewers have watched as the musical sisters, Jess and Lisa Origliasso, continuously butt heads.

In Sunday night's episode, the pair engaged in another heated argument in which Jess told Lisa to quit "b**ching and whinging".

Things got heated after Jess tried to tell her younger sister what to say, at which point Lisa hit back: “Just let me get my thoughts together, I f***ing give you so much respect and space!”.

"Oh my God. Do not start b**ching and whinging right now," Jess retorted before zoning out on her phone.